London Laser Clinic Explains Why Laser Hair Removal Is Best

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2013 -- In order to understand why laser hair removal is better than traditional hair removal methods such as shaving, waxing and threading we first need to understand how laser hair removal actually works. Laser hair removal works by targeting the pigment in your hair follicles. Hairs contain melanin, the darker the hair the more melanin it contains. The laser light is attracted to this melanin, heating the hair follicle and destroying it.



Pulse Light Clinic say that most of their clients experience very long-lasting, usually permanent results after laser treatment, the clinic say "A few days after treatment the treated hair will slowly begin to fall out, roots that have been treated in that session will not be able produce another hair."



These long-lasting results mean that laser hair removal is very cost-effective over the long-term, imagine never having to shave or payout for an expensive waxing session again.



The clinic say that because they have invested in the latest laser equipment they can treat virtually all hair types and skin colours effectively, the only hair colours that they cannot treat are grey or white hairs because grey and white hair contains very little or no melanin at all so there is no pigment in these hairs for the laser light to target.



The clinic is very proud of their latest investment The Soprano XL they say "The Soprano XL is a state of the art procedure, a Diode laser specially designed to remove unwanted hair faster, more comfortably, and with fewer visits than ever before. It gradually heats the hair follicle whilst the hand piece is passed over the same area constantly. It is said to feel like a hot stone massage.



The NDYAG and Alexandrite lasers have the cool air which reduces the pain greatly, although some more sensitive areas can feel like an elastic band hitting against the skin."



