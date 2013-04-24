London Laser Clinic Offers Discounted Hair Removal for April

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2013 -- Pulse Light Clinic have been offering laser treatment since 2002, the clinics staff have a lot of experience in various laser treatments and procedures including hair removal. Laser hair removal offers long-term, usually permanent results because unlike traditional hair removal methods such as waxing and shaving it actually destroys the hairs root preventing it from regrowing.



Pulse Light Clinic has recently invested in brand new laser machines, these machines include the award-winning Soprano XL which makes it easier to target lighter/finer hair and darker skin types 4-6. The clinic is offering savings of up to 40% on laser hair removal treatments this month so if you are getting ready for the beach this summer now would be the perfect time to speak to them.



Why choose laser treatment?



Once the hairs root has been destroyed the hair will be gone permanently.

Although laser is quite expensive at first investing in this treatment will save over the long-term.

Laser will prevent and reduce ingrown hairs.

Laser is suitable for most parts of the body including the face, bikini line and under arms.



Pulse Light Clinic are very proud of their new equipment especially the Soprano XL, they say on their website "The Soprano XL is a state of the art procedure, a Diode laser specially designed to remove unwanted hair faster, more comfortably, and with fewer visits than ever before. It gradually heats the hair follicle whilst the hand piece is passed over the same area constantly. It is said to feel like a hot stone massage.



The NDYAG and Alexandrite lasers have the cool air which reduces the pain greatly, although some more sensitive areas can feel like an elastic band hitting against the skin."



About Pulse Light Clinic

Pulse Light Clinic is very conveniently located in Fenchurch Street, London just a short walk from the financial district, Monument, Bank and Aldgate Tube stations. Due to their central London location and the speed with which the laser hair removal procedure can be performed the clinic say that many city workers visit them during their lunch breaks.