London Laser Clinic Offers Pain Free Hair Removal Using Soprano XL

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2013 -- The Soprano XL system works by gently heating the dermis layer of skin, this heating damages the hair follicles, reducing and even preventing hair regrowth to give clients long-lasting and often permanent results. Any skin colour, hair colour and skin type can be treated using Soprano XL technology.



Many patients used to describe laser hair removal as quite a painful experience, a common description is that it felt as though an elastic band was being snapped against the skin but as this video explains thanks Soprano XL hair removal can now be a pain-free procedure. Many clients describe the sensation as being similar to a hot stone massage.



The clinic offering this procedure is The Pulse Light Clinic, they say on their website “Here at the Pulse Light Clinic we pride ourselves in having the latest breakthrough in laser hair removal technology. Each of the brand new laser machines we now have makes it easy to target, lighter/finer hair, darker skin types 4-6 as well as Pain free laser hair removal.”



The pulse light clinic is located in Fenchurch Street, London close to several tube stations including Tower Hill, Monument and Aldgate Street which all within a 7-minute walk, the clinic is open 6 days a week and they offer a free initial consultation on all their services including laser hair removal and accept walk-in clients too.