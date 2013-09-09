London Photo Booth Hire Company Booth Republic, Offers Unlimited Visits and High Quality Photos

London, Greater London -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/09/2013 -- Booth Republic, a company dedicated in providing photo booths for corporate events, weddings and parties, is offering unlimited visits for the entire duration of the rental period. A rare feature amongst photo booth providers, Booth Republic has gained immense praise by customers for its provision of premium quality photos and for its affordable photo booth rental packages.



Servicing London and the South East, Booth Republic is a subsidiary of the specialist event photography company in London, Ignite Images. Ignite Images has already established itself as a reputed photography company by offering their services at corporate, social, family and numerous other events. Using their expertise and experience Ignite Images launched Booth Republic with the same aim of providing high quality photos that will impress all of their customers.



Due to its background Booth Republic hence offers exceptionally high quality images and the photo booths are organized by their highly experienced team of photographers. The affordability of the rental packages do not limit the features of the photo booths on the contrary each rental package is comprehensive and offers rare features such as extensive props, free web gallery, special Facebook gallery, branding and green screens ideal for corporate events or theme based parties, user friendly touchscreen controls, option of immediate posts to social media sites and many other aspects.



Despite the popularity of photo booths, there are limited companies that are comprehensive yet affordable photo booth hire London and nearby locations. Booth Republic offers a complete photo booth experience and its prices make them affordable for even private parties and small social gatherings.



Both Ignite Images and Booth Republic concentrate on customer satisfaction and base all their features according to their requirements. Since special moments can’t be repeated both companies are pleased to offer their photography expertise to capture these rare blissful moments.



About Booth Republic

Booth Republic is one of the leading companies that provides photo booths for hire in London and nearby locations. Through the online platform, http://boothrepublic.co.uk/, specific details of the various features and packages offered by the company can be viewed. Since Booth Republic is a subsidiary of reputed professional photography company Ignite Images, its photos are of top-notch quality and are one of the best available in the industry.



For more information about Photo Booth Hire in London, or to schedule a meeting or interview with founders of boothrepublic.co.uk, please call at 0044 (0) 8257 6737 or email to media@boothrepublic.co.uk.