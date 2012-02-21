London Piano Institute Provides Piano Lessons London for Adult Piano Learners of all Levels

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/21/2012 -- London Piano Institute announced today that the company is providing adults all across the UK with the most comprehensive and engaging lessons to help students learn the art of playing the piano quickly and easily. Adult pianists of all skills levels will be able to enjoy piano lessons London taught from one of the premier pianists in the UK, Celine Gaurier-Joubert. The piano pedagogue has already helped hundreds of students achieve their dream of mastering this intricate instrument.



Celine has spent her life studying with some the most talented pianists from all over the world. She has harnessed this knowledge to provide her adult students with all the tools and training they need to learn the craft themselves. Celine even provides London piano lessons for adults with busy schedules.



“We provide piano lovers of all skills levels with multiple courses to choose from,” said Celine Gaurier-Joubert of London Piano Institute. “Standard weekly lessons for individuals or groups and appointment-based lessons for those adults with hectic schedules are all offered to provide them with the best London piano lessons available.”



London Piano Institute also offers long-distant classes, so adults can learn to play piano no matter where they are. These classes are especially convenient for business professionals with unpredictable schedules.



Celine currently teaches adults from all types of professional backgrounds that include pilots, IT consultants, entrepreneurs and more. Students come from all over the country to take piano lessons in London from Celine. She has an exceptional ability to teach students proper techniques, sound formation and additional methodologies critical to mastering the art of playing the piano as quickly as possible. She also instills confidence in her students, which is crucial as 80 percent of piano learning is dependent on the student's mindset and enthusiasm.



An additional perk of studying with London Piano Institute is its student concerts. These periodic events are remarkable opportunities for students to perform in front of each other in a warm and nurturing environment. With the professional guidance of Celine, all students enrolled in the courses – from beginners to experienced veterans – will quickly find their playing abilities improving at a rapid rate.



About London Piano Institute

London Piano Institute is the premier learning destination in the UK for adults passionate about playing the piano. Piano pedagogue Celine Gaurier-Joubert provides step-by-step instructions to help music enthusiasts learn to play classical, jazz, blues, rock and popular piano styles. From beginning players new to the art, to experienced veterans looking to hone their skills, London Piano Institute teaches adult students of all skill levels the joys of playing the piano. For more information, please visit http://www.londonpianoinstitute.co.uk.