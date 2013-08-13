London Premier Luxury Show Apartment Auction

Bath, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- Pro Auction are delighted to announce the sale by auction of the sales marketing suite at Beaufort Park, Hendon on behalf of St George PLC .



The auction lots, which can be viewed online at www.proauction.com , include the contents of the contemporary studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments and penthouses at North West London's most exciting vibrant new residential and mixed-use development, Beaufort Park, near Hendon, North West London.



The premier apartments are in a class of their own, superbly appointed, spacious and represent the finest contemporary apartment living. Every conceivable design detail in these stunning apartments, from the air conditioned living rooms and bedrooms to the luxurious bathrooms and enviable kitchens speaks of quality and meticulous care in design.



In addition to the luxurious bathrooms and designer fitted kitchens the sale features the latest easy to use, home automation systems, that allow you to sit back and control your audio visual entertainment, air conditioning and lighting throughout the property.



Buying furniture at a Pro Auction sale can be a fun and cheap way to furnish your home, highly individual, unique and good quality furniture can often be bought at a fraction of the retail price and is available to take home immediately at the end of the auction sale.



Mark Flynn, Director of one of the UK’s leading auctioneers in the hospitality, leisure and catering sectors said “with prices still well below what were prevailing before the economic downturn, genuine bidders are going bargain hunting seeking out quality at the right price, now with green shoots of the recovery emerging, this sale offers the opportunity to purchase real quality fixtures and fittings before the prices start to go northwards again”.



Pro Auction are one of Europe leading specialist auctioneers and valuers of plant and machinery, catering & hospitality and food processing equipment, with sales conducted throughout the UK and Europe, running both traditional and online auctions throughout Europe, using the latest auction platforms and software, developed to meet the demands and needs of both the seller and purchaser.



The company provides expert advice to operators, owners and turnaround professionals and is widely acknowledged as a leading provider of machinery and business asset advice from initial valuation to exit strategy planning and implementation helping clients through the whole process. A number of auction sales are planned throughout August to include used commercial catering equipment, contents of restaurants and a fine art sale.



The sale relates to the marketing suite located at Aerodrome Road, Hendon London, NW9 5JJ , the sale will take place online at www.proauction.com on 8th August 2013, with lots closing from 2pm, viewing to inspect the items for sale is offered on the 7th August from 10am until 7pm and on the morning of sale from 10.00am.



Pro Auction Limited

Unit 5, Midsomer Enterprise Park

Radstock Road

Bath

BA3 2BB

Telephone: (+44) 01761 414000

Facsimile: (+44) 0845 280 2492

Email: info@proauction.ltd.uk

www.proauction.com