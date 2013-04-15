London Recruitment to Recruitment Firm GSR2R Boost Clients' Interviewing Skills with Complementary Training

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2013 -- As a company known for engaging with their clients in innovative ways, London based rec2rec firm GSR2R partnered with recruitment training expert Nicky Coffin to offer recruitment consultants a complementary half day session focused on sharpening up their interviewing skills. Attendees who gained access to this training simply by responding to GSR2R's email invitation cited the sessions as useful, interesting and very worthwhile.



London based rec2rec firm GSR2R partnered with recruitment training expert Nicky Coffin to offer recruitment consultants a complementary half day session focused on sharpening up their interviewing skills. Attendees who gained access to this training simply by responding to GSR2R's email invitation cited the sessions as useful, interesting and very worthwhile.



Recruitment in all its forms is an area of work where good interview skills can make the difference between great success and disappointing billing results. As one of London's leading recruitment to recruitment agencies, this is something GSR2R understands, so as a way of adding value and further engaging their clients and associates they engaged expert recruitment and management trainer Nicky Coffin of Centered Excellence to offer an exclusive complementary course in advanced interviewing skills.



The idea of this half day session was to build on the already high level of skills and experience recruitment consultants have in interviewing. The day was a platform, to really sharpen up their interview and interview preparation approaches in order to get better results. Positioned at an advanced level, this intensive session looked at areas including:



- How to structure an effective interview process;

- Best practices for interview preparation;

- Identifying high and low performers;

- Designing questions that get honest answers in competency and behaviour based interviews;

- Avoiding vague, theoretical or leading lines of questioning;

- Effectively evaluating interview results.



Cheryl Wing the innovative M.D. at GSR2R commissioned the design and funded the delivery of the training. The bespoke design really identified with the challenges facing recruiters. The session was offered to recruitment consultants by invitation, and held at GSR2R's London office. The half day duration was designed to pack as much information and value into the time without keeping attendees away from their recruiter desks for long, and proved to be very well received by attendees. Attendees also found a great deal of value in the content covered in the session. One recruitment consultant who undertook the training commented: “I really enjoyed the training, it was very useful. It will also be great to talk to clients about their interviewing techniques, getting more buy in from them and making myself more valuable to them as a consultant! Thanks!”



When asked what made GSR2R do something so different Cheryl Wing the MD explained; “At GSR2R we are one of the best know rec2rec companies in the UK. This does not happen by chance. We always look at how we can add value to both our amazing clients and candidates. This includes interactive training like this and advice and tips that we share daily on our active social media channels."



GSR2R regularly offer new and interesting opportunities like this to their associates and clients. Anyone interested in upcoming events or getting in touch with GSR2R can find their website and contact details atwww.gsr2r.com or email hello@gsr2r.com.



About GSR2R

GSR2R are a London based recruitment to recruitment company. They are experts in providing high performing recruitment consultants in a range of sectors throughout the UK and Ireland. Over the last 12 years they have provided a well-known service to many recruitment companies in the UK. Their team of 5 all have over five years industry experience. In 2007 they won the Best Rec to Rec company award in the UK.



Media Contact

Claire Reynolds

GSR2R

Email: hello@gsr2r.com

Soho, London

Web: http://www.gsr2r.com