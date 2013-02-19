London Relocation Offers One Day London Flats for Rent Service

London, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/19/2013 -- London Relocation and its team have announced their new one-day guarantee, to more quickly meet clients property needs when moving to London. The one-day guarantee is designed with the fast nature of the London property market in mind, and the highly competitive environment for flats, which typically rent in a matter of hours.



"We can do this because the market is so hyper competitive, the only way to ensure our clients have the pick of everything we show them is to show them in one day and make an offer," says London Relocation spokesman Anthony Gallo, "Our team also specializes in a speedy turnaround, so if they need the flat in the next few days we can move them in, excepting Sundays of course."



The one-day guarantee is designed to show 18 to 24 flats in a single day. A relocation agent then helps the buyer shortlist their favourite flats, and begins negotiations in order to get the best rental rate possible. London relocation services helps those moving to London by allowing them to view properties across different letting agencies, and pays the fees associated with the representing agency on the property lease. This is important to prospective buyers moving to London because the UK lacks a central multiple listings service.



