London Relocation Services Provides One Day Relocation to London

London, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/20/2013 -- Modern reality dictates those relocating to a new city often need to obtain a property in a single day. According to the London Evening Standard, "Demand for new flats in London has reached record levels, with 48 per cent sold last year before they were built." They also reported that "Demand from foreign investors — particularly from Southeast Asia — boosted sales last year.".



"Clients contracting London relocation services are usually in need of a quick transition," says London Relocation spokesman Anthony Gallo, "What sets us apart from the rest is our one day search process, our depth of customer service, and the fact we specialize in next week move-ins for those who simply must find a place today."



The award winning London Relocation services , which the company provides, are designed to take into account a clients full needs. The one-day property find guarantee shows clients 18-24 suitable properties in a single day, most of which are available for immediate occupancy. London Relocation has build a reputation for understanding the needs of clients using London relocation services, and the reality their lives can be complicated by children, schools, and other needs. The team at London relocation has been extensively trained to help clients meet all of these very important requirements. Those requiring these services can find them at http://www.londonrelocationservices.com



About London Relocation

London Relocation is an award winning London based property Search Company. The company starts with a needs assessment, and then using its knowledge of the London property market sets up a single viewing day to show you up to two dozen properties, which meet your requirements. The experts at London Relocation understand the competitive nature of the market for properties in London, which is why leading companies on the FTSE trust London Relocation to find suitable properties for employees moving to London or looking for London short term rentals .



