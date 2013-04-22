London SEO Company, SEO Kings, Officially Opens Up to General Public

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2013 -- SEO Kings is a personable and professional search engine optimization company that has made its number one goal to ensure that its customers rank higher in the search engines.



SEO Kings has ensured that its pricing plans are affordable for all types of customers who need business SEO services. From people that own a range of niche sites to multinational companies that need to strengthen their web presence, SEO Kings has a search engine optimization service that is ideal for all types of customers.



SEO Kings has made it their goal to go the extra mile when working with their customers, and they often throw in free extras with their SEO web services. SEO Kings director Af Bhatti said, “Having had dealings with multiple purported “professional” SEO companies, we became so disillusioned that we decided to set up our own company…we believe that customers deserve top-notch service from a company that treats every website as its own.”



Making search engine optimization affordable to the masses is a major goal of the SEO Kings, and they pride themselves in having total price transparency. Mr. Bhatti added, “if you notice, many SEO websites will have customers contact them first before listing prices so that they can size up the company before issuing a quote. However, at SEO Kings we offer clear pricing plans that do not differ on an individual basis.”



SEO Kings has primarily focused on helping small business owners grow their online businesses with affordable services that are within any organization’s budget. Search engine optimization services don’t have to be overpriced and expensive, despite the way that many services will overcharge customers.



People who are looking for ongoing search engine optimization can receive tailor-made plans that are efficient for their unique goals. In addition, for potential customers who are interested in SEO Kings’ press release services, they will be happy to learn that the company uses three premium newswires that generate major media buzz as well as targeted traffic for clients.



For those looking for an SEO company in London, SEO Kings may be the perfect fit. Learn more about all the company has to offer when it comes to search engine optimization, quality backlinks services, and the best press release submission at www.seokingswebservices.com . Potential customers can also view an informative video that SEO Kings has put together here . To contact the company, SEO Kings can be reached via email at info@seokingswebservices.com