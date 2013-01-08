London Tattoo Removal Clinic Offers Free Initial Consultation

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/08/2013 -- Many patients can now benefit from having their tattoos removed by laser treatment; laser removal uses high energy bursts of light. This light breaks down the ink which has been injected into your skins dermis layer; once the ink has been broken down, your body will be able to remove it naturally.



Unlike other techniques, dermabrasion, excision etc. Laser treatment if performed properly leaves no scaring, it can be a little painful, some patients say it feels as though your skin is being flicked with an elastic band. Most patients don’t find the pain any worse than actually getting the tattoo done and numbing cream can help to reduce this pain.



Laser treatment may take longer for some skin and lighter ink colours, treating darker skin may take longer, darker skin tones will absorb more of the laser light this can cause a change in skin colour known as hyper pigmentation if too high a light intensity is used to start with.



If you are considering having your tattoos removed by laser it is a very good idea to find a clinic that offers a free initial consultation this will ensure your skin is suitable for laser treatment, let you experience how tattoo removal feels and give you an idea of how many treatments are required.



