London Tattoo Removal Clinic Says They Treat at Least 130 Patients Every Week

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/19/2013 -- When you get tattooed the tattoo artist uses a motorised needle, the needle injects ink deep into your skins second layer known as the dermis. The dermis is more permanent and stable than your skins outer layer which is known as the epidermis, the epidermis is constantly being replenished by your body so it needs to be punctured and the ink needs to be injected below it to make the tattoo permanent.



The problem with tattoo removal used to be that once the ink was injected into the dermis it was virtually impossible to remove without leaving a scar, tattoo removal used to require actually removing the upper layer of the patients skin to get at the ink below. Some of these treatments are still in use today, one treatment is a process called dermabrasion it uses surgical sand paper to wear away at the epidermis another is excision, excision involves cutting away the ink containing skin and then placing a graft over the top. You can find out more about tattoo removal methods here.



Laser tattoo removal enables tattoos to be removed without leaving any scaring, laser removal is a completely non-invasive treatment. High energy bursts of laser light are used to break down the ink in the dermis layer of the patients skin, once the tattoo ink has been broken down by the laser light the patients body can naturally remove it.



Laser tattoo removal enables tattoos to be removed without leaving any scaring, laser removal is a completely non-invasive treatment. High energy bursts of laser light are used to break down the ink in the dermis layer of the patients skin, once the tattoo ink has been broken down by the laser light the patients body can naturally remove it.



