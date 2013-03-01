London Venue Finder Announces February Events Calendar

London, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/01/2013 -- February is a month that is alive with fantastic calendar events to theme any venue for hire in London. You will be hard pressed to find a London party venue that is not themed in some way during February and with so many great choices who would blame them?



In the Chinese calendar this is the year of the snake and the largest Chinese New Year celebrations in the world outside Asia are celebrated in London. Half a million people were in the capital on Sunday February 10th. Festivities continued throughout the day with Trafalgar Square functioning as a focal point for various performances, concerts and shows.



On February 14th there’s Valentines Day, a day for singles to unite and couples to retreat. Venues for hire in London have lots planned across the city for both camps, Head to The Phoenix in Soho for “Rock ‘n’ Roll Speed Hating” or the Blues Kitchen, Camden are hosting two “Anti-Valentines Day” parties. For loved up couples the “Romantic River Night Cruise”, Sailing from Westminster Pier, the three-hour Valentine's cruise whisks you past famous sights while treating you to champagne, a three-course dinner and dancing, is a great option.



From February 15 – 19, London Fashion Week sees London-based designers present their Autumn/Winter 2013 collections to the world’s fashion press and buyers. Virtually all official event venues in London are guest list only. It’s a particularly good week to plan a succession of nights out, as London’s cafes, bars and clubs will be producing a host of slick, stylish events to ensure international visitors realise the venues for hire in London are equipped to rival even the most sumptuous offerings of New York, Milan and Paris. Celeb-spotting opportunities and headline-grabbing displays of champagne-soaked, recession-defying profligacy abound.



London really is the place to be during the busy month February.



