London Voice and Data Specialists Celebrate 5th Birthday

The company have changed their logo and website to represent a new cleaner image, now known as "Interact".



Managing Director Steven Winstone-Adair said "we are very excited about the new look, interact has expanded rapidly since the company's inception, the newest addition to our team is Nathan Rodway who has recently joined the team from an IT apprenticeship and is enjoying his challenge. "



The company is pleased to be able to partner with many leading industry brands and has created some new partnerships so they can better serve their clients in the coming and future years. These major players in the voice, video and data industry include Swyx, Microsoft, Aver and Polycom.



Steven said he is very excited about all of the new products released for 2013, these include the Polycom GROUP series to be sold alongside their existing HDX range. Some of the New features include 1080P and the new SVC standard, as well as a new user interface.



New MS Lync, Interact are pleased to introduce the new scaled down MS Lync product.



The company is particularly excited about Blue Jeans Managed Video service. This amazing new managed service, will bring together Skype, Web Cam, Lync or HDX systems and up to 25 parties all on one call.



Interact are always keen to demonstrate how their technology can help both existing and new clients, arrange a demo in their EC4 based offices today the company can be contacted via phone 0207 7807010, 0845 8733110 or via their website http://www.interact-technology.com/.