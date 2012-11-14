London Voice and Video Solutions Company Get a New More Interactive Website

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/14/2012 -- Interact have been in the business of voice and video solutions for over 15 years, they wanted a website to match their new logo and company name so they contracted Panda SEO Services.



Panda specialise in white hat SEO but Mark the founder of pandaseo.co.uk also has 8 years experience when it comes to developing CMS websites, Mark has built sites in all kinds of business verticals and niches.



His CMS of choice is WordPress, he said "WordPress is an open source platform originally developed for blogging but it can also be adopted to make excellent business CMS Websites, the benefits of building a site with WordPress are numerous. Due to the ever-changing nature of voice and telecoms technology, Interact wanted a site they could easily update themselves, live chat and a private login for customers to view account information etc are two additional features we have added for them. Open source nature of WordPress and the fact it is database driven means that virtually any kind of feature is possible."



Steven from interact said they are very happy with the new site, he said “From inception, Interact Technology has retained its main goal of “exceeding our customers’ expectations”. Whether you are a new client or whether you have been with us for years, we strive to look after you, and to exceed your expectations.” Steven believes the live chat function will help them better support customers and the new blog will help them keep customers informed on company news etc.



Learn more about interact technology by visiting their new site http://www.interact-technology.com/, they can help with all your communication technology needs, one solution they are particularly pleased to be supplying is Microsoft Lync. If you are considering given your website a makeover contact Mark from pandaseo.co.uk