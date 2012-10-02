London's Essay Writing Company 123Essay Offers 23% Discount, Launches Interactive Blog About Writing

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/02/2012 -- 123essay announced 23% introductory discount last week on their essay writing service. The site also launched an interactive blog about writing strategies and tips to help students.



A survey conducted among the students of University of London shows that over 40% of students have used a professional essay writing service like 123essay to meet their deadlines. This is expected to increase to over 62% this academic year due to the change in syllabus.



To mark the start of new season, 123 essay also launched an open writing-tips blog. The blog promotes the website and provides students with information and tips on essay writing and relevant writing skills. Talking about this segment Ms. Latasha Lapinski, the company spokesperson said”As a company, we never forget the vision of our business - Easy and effective essays, on time for all. Some students like to complete their work themselves when they have time but are clueless about how to write an essay that would get them their desired results. They are also our clientele and this blog should help them with their work and for us it helps in building loyal relationships. ” From the response received on various social networks and blogs, industry analysts are claiming the move to be a success.



The blog features critical information and ideas for writing essays, research papers and other academics papers. The blog is regularly updated and monitored by their best writers available exclusively for premium services.



123essay now also offers a dedicated 24 hour chat service with a super fast delivery system which ensures the completion and delivery of the essays within three hours from the time the order is placed. Talking about the company policies Ms. Lapinski quoted" We make sure that the essay is of remarkable quality, and the student gets an A grade on his or her essay. We also ensure that the student gets a 100% original and unique essays which will stand apart from others."The company has also provided American students with a dedicated hotline to get assistance and place orders all day long.



About 123Essay Inc

123Essay operates from London and has offices across US, UK and Australia. The company has been a frontrunner in the custom essay writing business for nearly a decade. The company has been popular among students for their discretion, privacy policy and round the clock support. Recently the company started an interactive blog to assist students in writing better essays.



If you’d like more information about 123essay and the services they offer or to schedule a meeting with founders of 123essay, please contact Ms. Latasha Lapinski via email at LLapinski@123essay.net