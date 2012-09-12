Lone Pine Resources Inc (NYSE:LPR) Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/12/2012 -- An investigation on behalf of investors in shares of Lone Pine Resources Inc (NYSE:LPR) concerning possible breaches of fiduciary duties by certain officer and directors of Lone Pine Resources Inc in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of shares of Lone Pine Resources Inc (NYSE:LPR) shares and currently hold any of those NYSE:LPR shares, have certain options



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Lone Pine Resources Inc (NYSE:LPR) concerning whether certain statements by Lone Pine Resources Inc (NYSE:LPR regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



On May 26, 2011, Lone Pine Resources Inc sold 15 million shares of NYSE:LPR common stock at $13 per share in its IPO.



The investigation by a law firm concerns underperformance, increased costs and production disruptions at the Company's Western Canada Sedimentary Basin and Lone Pine Resources’ related public disclosures. According to the investigation these ongoing issues have led to the filing of numerous lawsuits against Lone Pine Resources and its officers and have coincided with a drop in Lone Pine’s stock price since the Company’s initial public offering price of $13 per share to less than $1.50 per share.



In fact, shares of Lone Pine Resources Inc (NYSE:LPR) declined from over $7.50 in early 2012 to as low as $1.17 per share in August 2012.



