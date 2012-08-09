Lone Star Termite & Pest Control Starts Southern California Termite Information Outreach Campaign

Long Beach, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/09/2012 -- Lone Star Termite & Pest Control is once again spreading the word about prevalent termite types and warning signs as part of their annual outreach to Southern California residents and businesses. The Bed Bugs Los Angeles specialists provide termite and pest control solutions for residential, commercial and real estate property holders throughout Southern California.



While home and business owners are aware that termites can cause thousands of dollars in damage to properties, few Southern California residents know much more than that fact. As part of their ongoing outreach to Southern CA home and business owners, Lone Star Termite & Pest Control is providing vital information on prevalent termite types and infestation warning signs. “While our website provides a great deal of detailed information, photos and videos on termites and infestation, we try to spread that information beyond the website so that people can remain vigilant and know the signs,” said a Lone Star expert.



For more than 30 years, Lone Star Termite & Pest Control has been providing termite and pest solutions to Southern California homes, businesses and real estate property owners. The termites Los Angeles experts specialize in providing long-term termite control solutions, bed bug solutions and resolving a wide variety of general pest problems. The professionals within the company perform their own fumigations, treatments and damage repairs. Fully licensed, bonded and insured, their employees are also individually licensed and receive ongoing training to keep abreast of the best control industry technology and newest available products.



According to the Los Angeles termite Inspection and eradication professionals, the most prevalent termites in Southern California are Subterranean Termites and Drywood Termites. “Some of the warning signs that we ask Southern California residents to watch out for are signs of small sand-like pellets, which are actually wood pellets left by Drywood Termites,” said the expert. “Conversely, Subterranean Termites burrow up from the ground and often leave mud shelter tubes at foundations and other areas.”



Since even vigilant homeowners often miss these and other warning signs, a complete property inspection is the only way to determine if termites or other wood destroying pests and organisms are present. Lone Star offers no-obligation property inspections with a comprehensive written report outlining their findings and corrective recommendations. When it comes to termite control in Los Angeles or anywhere else in Southern California, Lone Star can provide initial solutions as well as ongoing protection programs with written guarantees for all of their services and service plans. “Part of our information outreach is to encourage people to visit our website and take advantage of all of the written as well as video and pictorial information that we have available,” said the expert. For more information, please visit http://lonestartermiteandpestcontrol.com/



Established in 1982, the company offers termite and pest solutions to Southern California residential, commercial and real estate business clients. Fully licensed, bonded and insured, they are specialists in long-term termite control solutions, bed bug solutions and resolution of a host of general pest problems. The company also performs their own fumigations, treatments and damage repairs. Lone Star provides written guarantees and is a proud member of the Pest Control Operators of California (PCOC) and National Pest Management Association (NPMA).