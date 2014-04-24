Lonely River Pass: First Book in Hotly Anticipated 'Time Walker Series' Re-Leased

Joshua Tree, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2014 -- Edited by the acclaimed Annie Cosby and written by Kurt Burnum, ‘Lonely River Pass’ is the first of the four part ‘The Time Walker Series’.



The tale of a young girl named Cameron Dixon, ‘Lonely River Pass’ is set in the stunning landscape of the High Desert Mountain areas of The Great Basin National Park in Nevada.



Cameron’s childhood and coming-of-age is touched by her realization of her family’s secret – they are all ‘Time Walkers’ and were born right around the turn of the 19th century A.D. Growing up with immortals, Cameron strug-gles with her identity and with her family’s inability to live among a society that knows nothing of their existence.



Electrifying and vividly imagined, ‘Lonely River Pass’ is a stunning first installment in a series that has been awaited by fans since Kurt Burnum first announced its upcoming publication.



Official Synopsis:



Lonely River Pass is the first book in The Time Walker Series, which illustrates the overwhelming difficulties faced by a family of immortals, and how they could continue living without being able to have the things necessary to function in society. For example, updated birth certificates, ids, such as driver's licenses, etc. In order to live the American Dream. Being immortal, even after over 100 years they still looked to be in their mid twenties!



So, after many years of failing to be successful in finding a good way to update their identification which would allow them to live off the many riches in gold and precious stones that they'd acquired over the years that were produced by a secret and lucrative family goldmine. Anyway, not until they were able to find a feasible way to produce up to date forms of identification would they be able to live a normal although immortal, life. Being able to attain a life of com-fort, and wealth. The one that they all deserved so much, and the one that they were all searching for!



The question is... Will they find and produce the documents they need? Will they find the long lost well? Or, will the sands of time deny these Time Walker's their life of prosperity, fulfilling their destiny by owing their souls to The Water Well of The Eternal!



The author of ‘Khufu's Counterweights!’ and now ‘The Time Walker Series’, Kurt Burnum has a vibrant and richly detailed imagination.



“In ‘Lonely River Pass’, I investigate a certain place in the World that most people have never touched, but may have felt,” says the author. “It’s like being brushed by something magical or sacred. You might feel as if it’s just a dream… but eventually, you’ll realize that you can never forget it!”



‘Lonely River Pass: A Time Walker Novel’ is available now: http://amzn.to/1mulLT5



About Kurt Burnum

Born in Ely, Nevada, Kurt Burnum grew up in small town atmosphere not far from Salt Lake City Utah. Graduating from White Pine High School in 2002 he lead the life of a Blackjack Dealer in The Northeastern Nevada Casinos such as the Hotel Nevada and Gambling Hall in Downtown Ely. Currently living in the high desert of Southern California he resides with his Wife and Life Long Partner Celeste and six year old Cat Gabriel. His next best love is for The Great Pyramids of Egypt, the paranormal and his personal religion of Eckankar.



Besides those qualities he also possesses medical disability suffering from a mental disorder listed as Schizoaffective Bipolar Disorder, and has a supplemental income through Social Security Disability. Beyond that he's just a regular middle aged guy with a small family and a small group of tight knit friends.