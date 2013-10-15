Lonetree Entertainment Acquires Film Rights to Indie Suspense/Thriller MEXIZONA

Hollywood, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2013 -- Lonetree Entertainment and producer Tony Eldridge have acquired the film rights to Alan A. Larson’s debut suspense/thriller, MEXIZONA – AN AMERICAN DREAM. Mr. Eldridge most recently produced Denzel Washington’s upcoming feature film, THE EQUALIZER. Per Mr. Eldridge, “Mexizona is a powerful and timely story, beautifully crafted with strong and memorable characters. We are thrilled to have the opportunity to bring Mr. Larson's creation to the screen.”



MEXIZONA borrows its plot from Shakespeare’s ROMEO & JULIET in an attempt to highlight both sides of the current controversial illegal immigration situation at the U.S./Mexico border. It has garnered numerous accolades from reviewers, which brought it to the attention of Hollywood.



BooksAreCool.com called it, “an incredibly impressive debut novel.” The Latina Book Club raved about it, “Explosive. Suspenseful. Action-packed. Thrilling. Heart-wrenching. ...so realistic that it is scary ...” Other reviewers have proclaimed: “Dramatically weaves the problems of racism, economic policy and human rights through the characters hearts and souls.” “A rare novel that is both suspenseful and character-driven.” “Required reading for Congress.”



With 64 five star reviews and a 4.9 star average rating, MEXIZONA has climbed to as high as #9 on the Kindle “Top Rated Suspense Thrillers” list.



Larson grew up on a dairy farm in northern Iowa. He is a CPA and has worked in top financial and operational positions at five high-tech start-ups. He holds a B. S. from Minnesota State University, Mankato, and a M. B. A. from Stanford University.



MEXIZONA is available in English for Kindle, Nook and iBooks. It can be read on any laptop, tablet, or smartphone by using Amazon’s Free Kindle Reader. Larson’s second thriller, THE LAST GYPSY PRINCESS, is planned for publication this winter.



Contact Person: Alan A. Larson

Email: alalaraz@outlook.com

Phone: 415.340.2350

Website: http://www.alanalarson.com