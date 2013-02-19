Long Beach, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/19/2013 -- Elitebuyer.com has offered computer service in the Long Beach area for more than 13 years. The company offers computer networking and software sales.



Elitebuyer.com has valuable solutions that meet the demands of day-to-day business life. They work with you to understand your business needs. Elitebuyer.com then consults with you to provide recommendations for hardware, software and services. They offer complete solutions that are tailored to your IT environment.



Elitebuyer.com believes the talent and the experience behind the technology makes a difference for their customers. They have an experienced team available to provide expert remote assistance with any technology. Elitebuyer.com also offers fast and efficient desktop and laptop repair at there Long Beach Downtown location.



“At EliteBuyer.com, our customers drive our business, and serve as our number one priority. We pride ourselves on providing an unmatched standard of service and support, providing expert solutions on products, installation and repair for all of your computer needs,” officials said.



Shaw Adli, corporate executive for Elitebuyer.com said his company is more than IT.



“The best way for Americans to pull out of this economic depression is to support local small businesses,” said Adli.



About Elite Buyer

Elite Buyer is a leading IT solutions provider. Their comprehensive services include advanced integration, custom configuration, enterprise consulting, high performance systems support, storage solutions and more. Elitebuyer.com simplifies the technology process, reduces costs and maximizes IT buying power.



EliteBuyer.com offers more than 200,000 brand-named IT products from leading manufacturers including: HP, IBM, Sony, Cisco and Microsoft, Lenovo, Intel, Netgear. EliteBuyer.com has a portfolio of services that assists customers with implementation and integration of the latest IT solutions. Elitebuyer.com wants to service individuals and they want to partner with small and medium businesses (SMB), corporate customers, government and education customers for their hardware, software, peripherals and service solution needs.



Elitebuyer.com allows you to get back to what you do best, business operations and life. Leave the technology issues up EliteBuyer.com they will have you up and running quickly, affordable, and reliably. For more information on Elitebuyer.com services visit, http://www.elitebuyer.com. Visit Elitebuyer.com’s youtube page by clicking on the link.