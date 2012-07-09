Long Beach Divorce Attorney Brett Thorsteinson Offers Compassion, Commitment to All Clients

Huntington Beach, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/09/2012 -- A couple’s wedding day is typically one of the most exciting times of their lives, filled with love, dreams and hope for the future. Unfortunately, not all marriages are destined to last.



America has one of the highest divorce rates in the world, with first marriages having a 50/50 chance of lasting and second and third marriages having even less of a chance at eternal bliss.



Focusing exclusively on family law, individuals, couples and families throughout the Southern California area are turning to the Thorsteinson Law Group for their comprehensive and compassionate services. Founded by Long Beach Divorce Attorney Brett T. Thorsteinson, the law firm offers a wide range of family law area practices, including divorce and legal separation, child custody and support, alimony and spousal support, domestic violence, paternity, guardianship, adoption and property division.



Sometimes despite a couple’s best efforts, divorce or legal separation is inevitable. Whether caused by a loss of love, a difference in life goals or other issues, when a couple decides to move forward with a divorce or legal separation there are a large number of life-altering choices to be made. For this reason, is it is imperative to work with a dedicated and experienced law firm.



Huntington Beach Divorce Attorney Thorsteinson helps clients navigate the numerous obstacles involved with a divorce and legal separation.



According to Thorsteinson, “Both inside and outside the courtroom, we offer reasoned legal advice and counsel to each individual, seeking workable resolutions for all clients. When the situation calls for strong, determined advocacy, I will competently and compassionately go to battle for you and your interests, with all the tools provided by law.”



Divorce and legal separation can become even more complicated when there is a child involved. The Thorsteinson Law Group offers comprehensive services in the areas of child custody and support.



Additionally, the law firm provides legal help to those individuals looking to adopt, people who have fallen victim to domestic violence, paternity suits and people looking to obtain legal guardianship over a minor.



With offices in Long Beach and Huntington Beach, the Thorsteinson Law Group offers family law to people throughout the Los Angeles, Orange County and Riverside County areas.



About the Thorsteinson Law Group

The Thorsteinson Law Group focuses exclusively in the area of family law for individuals, couples and families in Southern California communities throughout Los Angeles, Orange County and Riverside County. Founded by Brett T. Thorsteinson, the law firm aims to provide clients with the competent, committed and compassionate legal services.