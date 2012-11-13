Long Beach Japanese Hair Straightening Expert Expands Caviam Product Line

Manhattan Beach, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/13/2012 -- Mayumi “May” Sappington, founder of the Caviam hair and skin product line and expert in the art of Japanese Hair Straightening, has expanded her product offerings to give her Long Beach and Southern California clients the ultimate hair treatment and care system.



A world expert in Japanese Hair Straightening May shares her expertise and unparalleled depth of knowledge with the world through her Caviam line, which features the products Caviam Mist, Caviam Gele, and Caviam Deep Conditioning Hair Treatment, all of which can be used to regenerate the hair and skin at the molecular level. Borne out of years of scientific research and testing, Caviam offers proven solutions in hair straightening professional products. With exclusive rights to Japanese formulas, Caviam is the first to bring these ingredients and application processes to the United States.



These products are especially beneficial when used by clients who have Japanese Hair Straightening, Brazilian Blowouts, Brazilian Keratin Treatments, coloring or highlighting treatments and wish to maintain the natural health of the hair without extra trips to the salon or a stylist. For those who have had a Japanese Hair Straightening procedure, the use of the Caviam line will help preserve the hair and extend the amount of time between touch-ups.



Key ingredients in May’s revolutionary hair and skin care products include soy bean placenta (a natural protein that stimulates new growth), aromatic oils (providing natural healing, anti-aging and calming properties), hydrolyzed silk and collagen and most notably Pellicer, Caviam’s exclusive and proprietary ingredient, which increases moisture in skin and hair as it soothes.



Trained from a very young age in her mother’s studio on the art of perms and treatments, May has cultivated her knowledge of hair treatments and care throughout decades of experience in the hair care field. Specializing in the techniques of Japanese Hair Straightening and permanent body waves, May combines hair care with inner health and healing work that results in not only healthier hair, but a healthier inner life and body. By using the Belle Jouvence methods and products (lower pH levels and no ammonia), May’s work restores the hair and detoxifies the blood stream to give clients clearer, healthier skin. May is one of two stylists in the country offering these services.



May provides services at Fina Salon, 3770 Highland Ave. Suite 104, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266. Caviam products can be purchased at Hyannis, MA at By Design by contacting Janet at 508-775-4455. For more information on Caviam, May Sappington or Long Beach Japanese Hair Straightening, visit hairbymay.com, call 310-809-4664, or email info@caviam.com .