Long Beach Plumbing Company Announces New EPA Lead-Certification

Long Beach, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/20/2012 -- Mr. Fix It Plumbing is pleased to announce its new EPA lead-certified status. This accreditation allows the company to continue to offer plumbing renovation and repair work on homes built prior to 1978.



The company applied for this new certification to satisfy Section 402 of the EPA’s Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA). Contractors now have to become U.S. EPA-Accredited Renovators, trained in Lead-Safe work practices, to work on homes, child care facilities and schools built prior to 1978, when lead-based paint was banned from residential use.



“Our staff gladly completed the EPA’s new Lead-Safe training program, because we recognize the importance of staying up to date on safety regulations,” said Mark Meng, owner of Mr. Fix It Plumbing. “We are dedicated to providing quality plumbing and repair work, and this certification demonstrates that commitment.”



Successful completion certifies the company for the next five years for work in homes with lead-based paint risk. In addition to handling a number of common Long Beach plumbing issues on homes of all ages, Mr. Fix It Plumbing also provides complete plumbing inspections for home buyers and sellers.



“There is unspoken value in hiring an expert team for all plumbing work, large and small. While we are affordable and get the job done fast, our priority is getting it done right, the first time,” said Meng. “Having someone who is an expert fix it right the first time will always cost less and last longer in the long term.”



About Mr. Fix It Plumbing

Mr. Fix It Plumbing offers 24-7 residential, commercial and industrial services. They offer online quotes, up-front pricing, phone consultations and are available for emergency plumbing issues at all times. For more information about Mr. Fix It Plumbing or to inquire about the new lead certification, call (562) 988-2454 or visit http://www.mrfixitplumbing.com/



