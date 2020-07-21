Long Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Composites Market Analysis

Mumbai, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/21/2020 -- Prismane Consulting is pleased to publish its Global Long Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) composites Market Study Report. This report forms a part of the Composites Strategy studies recently published by Prismane Consulting.



Long fiber thermoplastic (LFT) composites are moulding materials that have continuous fiber filaments running through the full length of pellet. This allows it to exhibit improvements in strength, impact resistance and stiffness over wide range of temperature. LFT composites are accepted over traditional reinforced composites for wide range of applications owing to their excellent properties and performance. LFT composites optimize the price-to-performance ratio and bridge the gap between short fiber thermoplastic composites and advanced composite materials. Owing to this, LFT composites have gained global acceptance as an alternative to traditional plastic materials in wide range of applications including: automotive, aerospace, consumer products, electrical & electronics. It is also used in other applications like sports, leisure & recreation sector. When exposed to pyrolysis condition LFT materials retain the shape of the molded part and resembles a fiber pre-form with evenly distributed fibers, unlike other materials which burn-off (removes the polymer and leaves behind the reinforcing fibers).



The global Long fiber thermoplastic composites demand has grown at an aggregate rate of 4.75 % per annum between 2014 and 2018. Western Europe is the biggest market at a global level in 201. The region has benefited as some of the major high end, luxury and premium automotive manufacturing companies have been in the country and did not shift their bases to Asia-Pacific. Global demand for Long fiber thermoplastic composites is driven in large part by the development of the automotive industry. Of the three major composites by resin type, PP LFT composites account for a major share of the global demand in 2018 followed by PA LFT



The LFT composites Market Study Report 2020 describes the global Automotive Composites market, with focus on the country, applications and other end-use scenarios. The study provides:



