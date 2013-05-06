Long Island Asphalt Paving Company, Pioneer Asphalt Paving, Inc. Launches New Website

Kings Park, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2013 -- Pioneer is the name and paving is the game. Pioneer Asphalt Paving, Inc. of Kings Park, Long Island and the Bronx teamed up with logo and web designing company, alogoco.com, to create an even greater online image. The March launch, displayed a website that provides easy navigation for viewers. The site contains the company’s history, detailed information about its services, as well as a link that will ultimately provide snapshots the company’s work. The design of Pioneerasphaltpaving.com mirrors that of asphalt and road to capture the nature of the business, while maintaining a visually captivating appearance. However, the site was truly designed to reflect the company’s professionalism and experience, as well as to showcase the Pioneer’s advancement in both technology and the services it offers.



With over 30 years of experience in the asphalt paving industry, the mother company, Pioneer Landscaping and Asphalt Paving, opened its doors and services back in 1981. But before the owners knew it, the business had taken off before their eyes. As this mother company grew, both in experience and size, its owners recognized the need to expand its services to meet even more needs of its customers. With customer loyalty and satisfaction being the number one priority, a subdivision of mother Pioneer was created – Pioneer Asphalt Paving, Inc.



Today, the company is not only well-established due to its roots, but has become well-renowned and respected on Long Island and in the New York Metropolitan area. While its reputation is based on its expertise and services, it also holds strong due to the company’s values and the relationships it develops with clients. The Pioneer name carries integrity and has earned recognition because the company and its employees treat each job as more than another checkmark on a to-do list. Likewise, it is said that Pioneer goes above and beyond to ensure its customers are happy with the end result and with their overall experience working with the company.



Pioneer Asphalt Paving, Inc. provides services for everyone, from the individual homeowner to large corporations and even to towns and cities. With asphalt paving as its chief service, Pioneer is sought out and contracted to install driveways, parking lots, and roads. The company and its skilled team offer a comprehensive list of services to finish off all asphalt paving jobs and to ensure safety and organization in any lot. These services include pavement marking and striping, bumper installations, and sign services.



About Pioneer Asphalt Paving, Inc.

Pioneer Asphalt Paving, Inc. offers many more services in the way of seal coating for asphalt surfaces, concrete installations, and masonry services. It specializes in the installation of curbs, sidewalks, and patios, employs a skilled team of masons for brickwork jobs, and can repair damages to existing surfaces and structures.



With three decades under its belt and having worked on jobs at Yankee Stadium and terminals at JFK Airport, it is clear that Pioneer Asphalt Paving, Inc.’ s experience, skill, and services are second to none. And now, with its new online look, Pioneer is set to pave its way into the future.



Pioneer Asphalt Paving Inc.

Ph: 631-486-6950

168 Townline Road

Kings Park, Ny 11754

http://pioneerasphaltpaving.com