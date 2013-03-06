Long Island Central Vacuum Systems, DuraVac Central Vacuums Is Chosen by DRI Relays to Install the Central Vacuum System in the Clean Rooms in Hauppauge

Babylon, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/06/2013 -- DRI relays is moving into its new state of the art manufacturing facility on Long Island . This plant contains a clean room where most of the equipment is manufactured. The electronic equipment being manufactured is mainly electronic relays and electromechanical equipment. Because the STPI Group (DRI Relays) is committed to satisfy the most demanding customers with the quality and reliability of its products, they must adhere to specific standards during the manufacturing process; this is why they chose DuraVac to install the central vacuum system in their new plant.



Because of the nature of the manufacturing process, the entire manufacturing floor must be cleaned multiple times by a central vacuum system. The central vacuum system that DuraVac installed is not only used to clean the floor of the clean room, but to clean the electrical components being manufactured as well. These electric components are used in the aerospace, military and rail industries. The central vacuum system must be of the highest quality to be effective in this setting. DuraVac consulted with the DRI Management team, on how to best install the central vacuum system. DuraVac has been installing central vacuums on Long Island and New York City for over 45 years. installs commercial grade central vacuum systems in clean rooms, hospitals, car washes, country clubs and pharmaceutical companies. There installations are not limited to commercial applications, as they have over 10,000 residential clients as well.



If you have any questions regarding the installation of a new central vacuum system, or simply have questions regarding your existing central vacuum system, feel free to call DuraVac at (516) 822-3060.



DuraVac also carries a full line of accessories for your central vacuum.



