Long Island Chimney Cleaning Company, Reliable Chimney Recently Announces the Launch of Their New Website

Ronkonkoma, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/07/2013 -- Reliable Roofing & Chimney is a distinguished name in the Roofing and Masonry industry, providing excellent services in the chimney and roofing field. The company has been actively working in the Long Island area, the company's owner Chris Ciccarelli has over 22 years of experience and has gathered a reputation of being an expert in chimney, roofing, gutter and masonry services.



Managed as a family business, Reliable Roofing and Chimney takes care of all commercial and domestic masonry issues and offers excellent services in brick work, roof repair, gutter repair and chimney cleaning, water proofing, flat roofing among others.



Now that Reliable Roofing & Chimney is dominating the chimney industry there next challenge will be to make a presence for themselves online. This month they hired Long Island Web Design & Search Engine Optimization Company, Benjamin Marc to design, develop and brand their new website. Some of the "must have" features that Reliable stressed to Benjamin Marc was sections on the website for each one of the services. Here are the services provided by Reliable on the new website.



- Chimneys

- Roofing

- Masonry

- Gutters and Prefab Chimney



Reliable Chimney also wanted to show customers their 5 star ratings from previous customer testimonials. Reliable will be also blogging and asking frequently asked questions in the upcoming months. Clients are provided free estimates of the work on the site that may include setting up, repairing and removal of materials and provide a 10% discount on the cheapest estimates of other companies. Finally Reliable Chimney offers free tips to customers on small do it yourself projects around the home. Here is an excerpt from the website.



"Attic fans are needed to stabilize temperature and adequate moisture in the house. They retain power and prevent entry of fresh air in the house. Reliable Roofing services provide installation of attic fans and a service contract with them assures regular visits by their staff for their repairs".



Reliable Chimney is an expert in Roofing services, the company provides repairs of leaking roofs, roofs damaged by storms and assures proper roof ventilation. Accredited by Better Business Bureau, they undertake new roof installations and provide skylight replacement and repairs.



According to Chris, owner of Reliable Roofing and Chimney services, “We are the local experts providing complete solutions to roofing and masonry needs and ensure that our clients are happy with our quality work and long term solutions. Our 24-hour emergency services in Suffolk means any time solution to clients for all masonry needs. We offer a significant discount for senior citizens, police, fire, and military departments.”



For complete Roofing and Chimney services, kindly visit the site- http://www.reliablechimneyli.com/



Contact Information

Email: chris@reliablechimneyli.com

Ph# (631)560-2550, 631-599-8615

http://www.reliablechimneyli.com