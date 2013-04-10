Long Island Land Surveying Company Creates Online Presence by Launching a New Website

Plainview, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/10/2013 -- Ferrantello Group, P.C, a leading Long Island land surveying company which has been in business for over 50 years, is all set to expand its business by building an online presence. Having a website makes them visible to the huge and growing online community and attracts more potential customers.



Their new website is a true reflection of what they stand for and their services. As the company spokesperson said, ‘We have extensive community network throughout the years with many municipality and county governments in throughout New York. Launching this website was a natural next step in extending our customer base’.



The company provides land surveying services and technology that includes ALTA survey, boundary or title survey and wetland locations. Their expert witness surveying mapping allows clients to present maps in courtrooms for any disputes or legal proceedings. They provide a full range of services such as:



Construction layout and high-rise Services



Flood mapping and FEMA certification



Site planning and subdivision consulting



Property boundary line surveying



Land surveying is an age old profession and it is essential to every successful construction project. The company spokesperson has this to add, ‘Ferrantello Group, P.C. has one of the best known construction surveying divisions in the New York Metro Area, and has provided construction surveying services on some of the largest construction projects in New York City’. Their expert land surveyors are capable of accurately translating construction plans, given by an engineer or architect, to accurately mark physical points used as basis for construction.



Another important service offered by them is the Elevation Certificate specially for New York home owners located in flood hazard zones such as close to rivers and coastal areas. They also educate owners on whether or not their home belongs to a flood hazard zone or whether they need an elevation certificate.



Land surveying is a highly specialized profession with a little bit of both science and art. Professionals need to be precise, good at engineering designs, as well as have understanding of how physical structures are created. It is a fascinating field which is multi-faceted with very diverse scope. Ferrantello Group, P.C is a completely licensed and certified company prepared to address the surveying needs of all residential and commercial customers.



For an estimate of fees, and time of completion of your project, contact Ferrantello Group, P.C. at 516-249-6363.



FERRANTELLO GROUP, P.C.

PHONE: 516-249-6363

FAX: 516-249-6364

http://nylandsurveying.com