Long Island Man Guarantees Romney Win Based on Dog Poop Analysis

The highly anticipated US presidential election is a major event in both America and the world. The outcome of the election could have a financial and social impact on individuals and businesses globally. With preliminary poll results indicating a close race, no one knows for certain who will win - except for one man who claims he already knows who the next president is – by reading dog poop.



Jim Coniglione, who owns a dog waste removal service on Long Island guarantees that Mitt Romney will win the 2012 presidential election and become the next US President. Coniglione is a self proclaimed “Turd Whisperer” and his predictions state that Mitt Romney is ahead by two-thirds (2/3) or perhaps what is more likely “two turds”. Coniglione analyzes the shape of the poop that the dogs leave behind and according to him, the dogs’ poop looks like Romney more than twice the time which indicates that Romney is guaranteed to win. Coniglione says his methods are very accurate and he was also able to predict the outcome of the last three presidential elections using this exact system.



Jim Coniglione gives an opinion which may support the claims of his election predictions, “Hey, I think both candidates are crap, but that’s another story”. He also stated that just this morning, a dog made a turd that looked like Rosie O’Donell, but he’s not sure what it means. Perhaps, no one really knows what that means either.



Jim Coniglione is the founder of Scoopy Doo Ltd. Waste Removal Services of Long Island New York. They provide dog waste removal, dog waste pickup, pet waste removal and goose poop removal for various areas of New York. This makes lives easier and cleaner for dog and pet owners in New York. Now they can enjoy their pets without having to worry and deal with the dirty work and clean ups. Dog and pet owners can learn more about Scoopy Doo’s services on their website http://www.scoopydoony.com/.



