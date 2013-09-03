Long Island Personal Injury Attorney Celebrates 30 Years of Service

Plainview, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2013 -- One of Long Island’s most experienced attorneys is celebrating 30 years of service. Brooklyn native Elan Wurtzel has made it his mission to solve problems of people throughout the community through his law office in Plainview. Licensed in both New York and New Jersey, Elan enjoys helping people and strives to make a difference in their lives by providing them with high-quality personal injury, family law, civil litigation, estate planning and real estate services.



“Thank you for always being the calm presence in the eye of my long and difficult storm,” said client Janet B. of West Babylon. “I am ever so grateful to you from the beginning of this story, right through to the end. There was never anyone in your office who wasn't kind, gentle, and patient. It wasn't just a legal experience; it became personal as well. May God bless you.”



Elan studied political science at Queens College and then obtained his law degree at the New York University School of Law. He passed bar admissions in New York in 1984 and in New Jersey in 1986. In the mid-1980s, he was admitted into the bar for the U.S. Court of Appeals, U.S. District Court Southern District of New York, and the U.S. Supreme Court.



He’s also a member of the Nassau County Bar Association, the New York State Bar Association, the New York State Trial Lawyers Association, and the American Association for Justice.



“I was so proud to have you by my side yesterday.... You truly were the most professional, impressive, and charming person in the room. Thank you for making a difficult task so comfortable for me,” said June M., a client from the Bronx.



HIS PHILOSOPHY

Elan is passionate about getting results and enjoys creating solutions to challenging issues. His goal is to apply the law to improve your life and, in accomplishing this objective, he provides you with quality representation, respect, compassion, and the attention you deserve.



DEDICATION

Elan Wurtzel brings three decades of experience to every case he handles. He works diligently to meet his clients’ needs in the areas of personal injury, family law, civil litigation, estate planning, and real estate. The firm’s primary focus is on personal injury cases and our staff assists clients throughout Long Island, including Nassau and Suffolk counties. Many of our clients need legal help with motor vehicle accidents, workplace accidents, premises liability claims, defective product injuries, nursing home neglect, and other types of accidents where someone else was responsible for causing them harm.



COMMITMENT TO COMMUNITY

With a deep passion for the community, Elan regularly volunteers for several local organizations. He works with the Plainview-Old Bethpage Chamber of Commerce on community and business improvement projects. He is also a mentor at Jericho Middle School and a past advisor to various high school mock trial teams. As an avid basketball player and cyclist, Elan conveys his love for sports to the younger generations by coaching soccer and basketball. Elan and his wife Gail are proud parents of two sons.



For experienced representation in Long Island and Nassau and Suffolk counties, call the Law Offices of Elan Wurtzel, P.C., at 516.822.7866 or toll-free at 800.972.8144. Elan offers a free case review and consultation to discuss your concerns. You can also contact him online to arrange your appointment.



Elan Wurtzel

527 Old Country Road

Plainview, NY 11803

http://www.wurtzellaw.com



News Media Contact

Elan Wurtzel, P.C.

Phone – (516) 822-7866