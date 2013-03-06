Long Island Psychiatrist, Jennifer Serrentino MD Recently Announces the Relocation of Her Office

Port Jefferson, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/06/2013 -- Jennifer Serrentino, MD is pleased to announce the relocation of her practice to Port Jefferson, New York. Jennifer Serrentino, MD, is a board certified psychiatrist who has an outpatient private practice in Suffolk County. She was previously practicing at 1050 Hallock Avenue in Port Jefferson Station, Long Island, but in September 2012 moved the office location to 414 Main Street in Port Jefferson Village. The new office building, Plaza 414, is in a great location in the heart of Port Jefferson Village and has ample parking. The office suite is a comfortable setting for individuals to have their needs assessed and accommodated. Dr. Serrentino is sharing the office space with Michelle Conelli, LCSW, who is working independently as a therapist in private practice and has been serving the outpatient community for years.



Dr. Serrentino has been practicing psychiatry for over fourteen years. She completed her psychiatry training at NYU/ Bellevue in Manhattan in 2001. After completion of her training she stayed on as an attending psychiatrist at the Bellevue Outpatient Department and opened a private practice there. Four years later she relocated to Suffolk County where she was working in an outpatient clinic and building a private practice. As the needs of her practice grew, she left her clinic position and devoted herself to the needs of her patients in her practice.



Dr. Serrentino is also pleased to announce the launch of her new website, JenniferSerrentinoMD.com. With the invaluable assistance of well known Long Island web design company, Benjamin Marc, she hopes the website is another way to make information about her private practice more readily accessible to the community. The website has information about Dr. Serrentino's training and background, the services and treatments she offers, and the new practice location.



For more information visit http://www.jenniferserrentinomd.com



Jennifer Serrentino MD

414 Main Street, Port Jefferson, NY 11777

(631) 704-5348

http://www.jenniferserrentinomd.com