Long Island Sunrise Detox Center Announces New Website Launch

Sunrise Detox Long Island, the only private alcohol and drug detox facility in Long Island not associated with a psychiatric hospital, has announced the launch of a completely redesigned website that offers a richer look into the center's revolutionary treatment approach to drug and alcohol recovery. The updated and optimized website provides important information and ease of communication over the internet with visitors and prospective clients, as well as a clear understanding of the mission of the Sunrise Detox Long Island facility.



The new website has a welcoming, crisp clean design with improved functions and enhanced rich content focused on the Long Island Sunrise Detox's mission to provide the most advanced medical detox treatment and practices and the best personal care for their clients, in a safe, comfortable, and luxuriously furnished atmosphere.



"The more people we can reach with our newly updated information and educational content, the more people we can ultimately help." Said Gina Hooper, Service Director for Sunrise Detox Long Island facility. "We think of our patients as partners on a journey to freedom, and we place a high value on information and communication. We are excited about the launch of the new website for Sunrise Detox Long Island because of the enriched experience it provides to our clients and visitors."



The launch of the new Long Island Sunrise Detox website will provide vital information for those seeking drug and alcohol treatment, and offer a quick, jump start for a successful long-term recovery from drug and alcohol addiction in Long Island.