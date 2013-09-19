Long Lake Lifestyle Expands Its Range of Lake House Sayings with the Addition of Amazon Prime

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- Long Lake Lifestyle, a company that offers lake house owners with eye-catching and attractive lake house sayings signs, lake house decor, and many other lake-themed products, has just announced that it has expanded its range of lake house sayings with the addition of Amazon Prime. This option is now available on all lake sayings signs. As a variety of lake sayings videos explain on the company’s user-friendly website, the signs are the perfect gift for a lake house owner.



As anybody who has been near or on a lake knows quite well, it is a lovely way to pass the time. Whether it’s a family enjoying summer vacation swimming and fishing, or a couple who want to get away from it all and relax on the water in their boat, there is something truly magical about being at a lake.



The owners of Long Lake Lifestyle understand how wonderful lakeside living can be; they named their company after the lake where their lake house is located, and they value their time there with friends and family. They started Long Lake Lifestyle in order to offer their customers beautiful signs, lake house gift ideas and other lake sayings products that will complement any lake property.



“Our mission is to serve you with products that create conversations with family and friends,” an article on the company’s user-friendly website noted.



“We strive to produce products that build memories of your time at the lake, express your lake pride and create lake art work that can be handed down generation after generation. We proudly display our products in both our homes so we are always reminded of the beauty and memories of the lake.”



Long Lake Lifestyle’s selection of lake sayings signs are especially popular with their customers; for example, the Lake Forecast sign, which says “Lake Forecast: Sunny, Occasional Boating and Swimming, Chance of Drinking. Drinking May Be Heavy at Times,” has been selling briskly. Another lake house sign, which succinctly proclaims “Live Love Lake” has also sold very well in recent months.



Anybody who would like to learn more about Long Lake Lifestyle is welcome to visit the company’s website at any time; there, they can browse through the vast selection of products. The site also features an alphabetical listing of lakes, which can help customers find products that are adorned with images of a specific lake; these include clocks, maps and serving trays.



About Long Lake Lifestyle

The mission of http://www.longlakelifestyle.com is to serve lake house owners with products that create conversations with family and friends. Long Lake Lifestyle products are the perfect decor for lakes and lake houses. Long Lake Lifestyle products can be made for anyone’s lake and over 4,000 lakes in the U.S. and Canada. For more information, please visit Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/longlakelifestyle or the website at www.longlakelifestyle.com