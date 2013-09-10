Long Lake Lifestyle, The Company That Features Fun Lake House Decor, Announces New Product Videos

Cross Plains, WI -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/10/2013 -- Long Lake Lifestyle LLC, the company that offers the finest lake house decor for beautifying and adding comfort to the homes of lake enthusiasts and lake home owners, recently announced the release of a series of new videos on YouTube that demonstrate the quality and variety of their line of unique lake house gifts.



Long Lake Lifestyle offers an incredibly vast selection of over 4,000 3D lake maps that can be customized to depict nearly any destination lake in the United States or Canada. Maps are laser-cut and assembled by hand, featuring topographical relief that demonstrates the unique qualities of each lake, including a depth chart, roads and water details. “It's a wonderful way to explain everything about your lake… The map speaks for itself and starts wonderful conversations among family and friends,” an article on the Long Lake Lifestyle website noted. By using the intuitive search tool on the Long Lake Lifestyle website, customers can quickly and easily find their own lake and browse a variety of sample maps prior to their purchase.



Vintage lake signs in the style of 1950‘s Americana are another exciting product Long Lake Lifestyle offers. These fun lake signs come in a variety of sizes and designs, and they can be customized to feature the names of specific lakes and family names. “Our mission is to serve you with products that create conversations with family and friends. We strive to produce products that build memories of your time at the lake, express your lake pride and create lake art work that can be handed down generation after generation,” an article on the Long Lake Lifestyle website noted. Long Lake Lifestyle also offers a large selection of vintage signs that display sayings that perfectly capture the essence and mood of being at the lake.



With such an immensely diverse set of decorations available, there is sure to be something every family member will enjoy. Additional products include sculptures of water skiers, knee boarders, fly fisherman, kayakers and fishing boats, as well as custom clocks and platters featuring 3D lake maps.



About Long Lake Lifestyle

The mission of http://www.longlakelifestyle.com is to serve lake house owners with products that create conversations with family and friends. Long Lake Lifestyle products are the perfect decor for lakes and lake houses. Long Lake Lifestyle products can be made for anyone’s lake and over 4000 lakes in the US and Canada. For more information, please visit www.longlakelifestyle.com.