Long-Short Activist Hedge Fund Manager for Seven Sages Capital in International Asset Raising and Expansion Move

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2012 -- Mark Malik Executive Fund Manager at Seven Sages Capital LP (SSC), a New York based long-short activist hedge fund, is pleased to announce the expansion of their international asset raising endeavors. Effective immediately, Seven Sages Capital will seek to reach larger asset growth objectives with a strong raising push.



Since its inception a little over three years ago, Seven Sages Capital’s flagship Long-Short Activist strategy has continued to perform and deliver notable returns.



According to Bloomberg financial information services, Seven Sages Capital has been ranked as the best performing hedge fund on their 2010 list of hedge funds under 100mln AUM.



In a further expansion effort, Seven Sages Capital is also considering opening new offices in Europe and Asia in the near future, with their primary targets focused on London, Zurich, Hong-Kong and Singapore.



About Seven Sages Capital LP

Seven Sages Capital LP was established in 2009 and is currently advising a wide-range of US and international private and institutional clients. Although a relatively new and up-and-coming hedge fund, Seven Sages Capital is mostly attractive to investors who prefer hedge funds with direct and focused fund management.