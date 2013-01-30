Long Tail Pro Review - Is It a Scam?

Ft Lauderdale, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/30/2013 -- Long Tail Pro is a software product that offers a simple way to generate keywords, research what competitors are doing, and make confident decisions for optimizing a website. There are two versions available: Standard and Platinum which will be further explored later on. The software lets users generate keywords by adding seed keywords, while the option to fetch additional data essentially searches numerous domain types.



Filters on LongTailPro include average local searches, global searches, CPC, and number of keywords you want to see. With the ability to easily filter results, users can save time and find keywords to use with AdSense or Amazon websites, for example. Also included in the program is a competitor analysis module. Using this, anyone can analyze the competition of a particular keyword, specifically how it is used on the top 10 sites in Google. Updated information is provided by SEOmoz which gives you up to date search engine rankings.



The software also includes a Rank Checker module for tracking keyword rankings within a domain. There are many keyword tracking tools on the Internet, and updates and improvements to this are expected within Long Tail Pro. The main advantage, however, lies in the keyword research module and the ability to search for multiple seed keywords with filters, saving time in the process.



The Standard version of Long Tail Pro is appropriate for most internet marketers. The LTP standard features lets you search multiple keywords at once, generating up to 800 results per seed, pre-filtering, and finding domains. Competitive titles on Google or Bing can be assessed, while users can perform competitor analysis on the top 10 Google results. Rankings on Yahoo can also be checked if desired. For the Standard version there is a one-time fee and no other expenses.



While many of the software’s features are available in the standard version, Longtail Pro just introduced a Platinum option which adds the ability to calculate keyword competitiveness and import up to 10,000 keywords at one time. Users can also save their favorite keywords at any time. The Platinum version has a monthly fee which includes access to the software’s Standard features.



Long Tail Pro Software is an award winning internet marketing application designed by Spencer Haws who has been making it better with time by adding some other helpful features and tools for the users.



This software is a useful option for optimizing websites fast by choosing appropriate keywords. For more information, visit the product page for Long Tail Pro.



