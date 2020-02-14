Long Term Care Software Market 2020-2026 Booming Worldwide :: Leading Players - Cerner Corporation; Intellitec Solutions; Sunrise Senior Living

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/14/2020 -- Global Long Term Care Software Market is expected to grow with a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increase in healthcare expenditure and rising need to lower healthcare costs.



Few of the major competitors currently working in the long term care software market are LTCG; Allscripts; Cerner Corporation; Intellitec Solutions; Sunrise Senior Living; Atria Senior Living, Inc.; ADL Data Systems, Inc.; CVS Health; Omnicell, Inc.; Netsmart Technologies, Inc.; ResMed; McKesson Corporation; Optimus EMR; PointClickCare; MatrixCare; BlueStrata EHR and Kronos Incorporated.



Worldwide Long Term Care Software market report gives out the most excellent opportunities available in the market and efficient information with which business can achieve great success. This Long Term Care Software report also gives the details about the market drivers and market restraints that help in knowing rise or fall of the demand of particular product with respect to market conditions. The report also illustrates the CAGR values for the historic year 2018, the base year 2018, and the forecast for the year 2020-2026. Research and analysis about the key developments in the ABC industry and key competitors along with their strategies included in this report guides businesses think about the advanced picture of the market place and products.



Market Definition: Global Long Term Care Software Market



Long term care software is the technological service/solution that is used for meeting the clinical and non-clinical needs of patients and healthcare providers in hospitals, home care, nursing facilities and various other healthcare providing areas. These services provide ease of operations and better effectiveness in providing the healthcare facilities, thereby reducing healthcare costs and achieving efficiency.



Long Term Care Software Market Drivers



Increasing number of chronically ill patients which has been a result of increasing geriatric population; this factor is expected to act as a driver for the market growth



Lack of the skilled staff and professionals for the provision of proper healthcare services is expected to drive the market growth



Long Term Care Software Market Restraints



Lack in adoption and persistence to stick with traditional methods of providing healthcare services and solutions is expected to restrain the market growth



Requirement of large capital funding for installation and maintenance of this service; this factor is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth



Segmentation: Global Long Term Care Software Market



Long Term Care Software Market : By Product



Clinical Software

Non-Clinical Solutions



Long Term Care Software Market : By Deployment Type



Web-Based

On-Premise

Cloud-Based



Long Term Care Software Market : By End-User



Home Care Agencies

Hospice Care Facilities

Nursing Homes & Assisted Care



Long Term Care Software Market : By Geography



North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa



Key Developments in the Market:



In November 2018, ResMed announced that they had completed the USD 750 million acquisition of MatrixCare. This acquisition will complement and enhance the current services portfolio of ResMed for SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) for out-of-hospital patients.

In June 2018, McKesson Corporation announced that they had completed the acquisition of Medical Specialties Distributors for USD 800 million. This acquisition will help in McKesson Corporation in providing enhanced products and services to an even larger consumer base.



Competitive Analysis:



Global long term care software market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of long term care software market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.



Primary Respondents



Demand Side: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.



Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.



Features mentioned in the report



Changing market dynamics of the industry

To get a comprehensive overview of the Long Term Care Software Market.

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

In-depth market segmentation

Competitive landscape of Long Term Care Software Market



