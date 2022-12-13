Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/13/2022 -- Long-term Care Software Market Analysis & Overview 2022:



A single software solution that integrates EHR BI and billing functionality that assists long-term care facilities to improve resident care, handle various levels, and stay in compliance with one software package. The software is utilised by CCRCs, nursing homes, and other care facilities. The software includes a graphical user interface that is simple to use (or GUI). The software can handle errors and failures in addition to providing online sensitive assistance and information.



LTC providers worldwide have successfully opposed software inclusion and the high cost of maintenance, thereby obstructing the development of the market. Demographic trends and a shortage of healthcare specialists have additionally contributed to the growth of the market. North America, in particular, is expected to benefit.



"According to SNS insider, the Long-term Care Software Market Size was valued at US$ 2463 Mn in 2021, and is projected to reach US$ 6180 Mn by 2028, with a growing CAGR of 12.9% during the Forecast Period 2022-2028."



The entire data presented in the Long-Term Care Software market research report was gathered, analyzed, and evaluated using SWOT analysis, Poster's Five Force analysis, player positioning analysis, PESTEL analysis, value chain analysis, and market share analysis. As a result, this research tool assists analysts in evaluating the market based on a variety of factors such as customer preferences, capital investments, government legislation, distribution channels, and brand loyalty.



Major Key Players Analysis are covered in Long-term Care Software Market are listed below:



- AOD Software

- Cerner Corporation

-Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

- Health MEDX LLC

- MatrixCare

- Kronos

- Optimus EMR

- McKesson Corporation

- Omnicare Inc.

- Sigma Care

- Omnicell, Inc

- Point Click Care



Long-term Care Software Market Segmentation Analysis 2022



In the market research report, the Long-Term Care Software market is segmented by type, application, end-use industry, and geography. Based on current and future market trends, all market sectors are explored and analyzed. The study identifies the best-performing categories and forecasts the expected growth rate for one of the industry's most important segments.



Major Segments and Sub-Segment of Long-term Care Software Market are Listed Below:



Segment by Product Type:



- Electronic Health Records

- E-prescribing

- Clinical Decision Support Systems

- Real-Time Location Systems

- Remote Patient Monitoring Systems

- Billing, Invoicing, and Scheduling Software



Segment by Deployment Mode:

- On-premise

- Cloud



Segment by End User:

- Home Healthcare Agencies

- Hospice Care Facilities

- Nursing Homes and Assisted Living Facilities



In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Long-term Care Software are as follows:

- History Year: 2016-2020

- Base Year: 2021

- Estimated Year: 2022

- Forecast Year 2022 to 2028



Regional Coverage of Long-Term Care Software Market



The global Long-Term Care Software market research report provides an in-depth analysis of the industry in various parts of the world. North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa are the primary regions that comprise the market. Revenue, sales, shares, current advancements, innovations, and growth rates are all considered when determining the global top market share by region. This branch of regional analysis offers a thorough examination of the industry from a variety of countries and regions.



Long-Term Care Software Industry Competitive Outlook



The report includes information on all of the market's major players, as well as their significant offers and solutions. The research also covers these key players' recent mergers and acquisitions. The Long-Term Care Software market research study also includes a list of the top distributors and manufacturers in each of the world's major regions. Several industry participants rely on the study's research data to expand their distribution channels and geographical reach.



Key highlights of the Long-Term Care Software market report:



- The research also looks at the microeconomic and macroeconomic factors that influence the global market.

- A thorough assessment of the industry's competitive situation, as well as detailed information on the providers.

- Key market drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities, as well as their current and future implications, are also discussed.

- The research provides up-to-date industry information by covering all recent market changes.

- The study examines the global industry in depth and makes useful recommendations.

- Market research also includes information on market dynamics, market intelligence, and current and prospective market trends.



Table of Contents – Major Key Points



1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Market Dynamics

4. Impact Analysis

5. Value Chain Analysis

6. Porter's 5 Forces Model

7. PEST Analysis

8. Long-Term Care Software Market Segmentation, By Product Type

9. Long-Term Care Software Market Segmentation, By Deployment Mode

10. Long-Term Care Software Market Segmentation, By End User

11. Regional Analysis

12. Company Profiles

13. Competitive Landscape

14. Conclusion



