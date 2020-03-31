Long Term Care Software Market: Global Industry Forecast with Trends, Share, Size, Statistics, Application 2020-2026

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/31/2020 -- This Long Term Care Software market report also puts emphasis on key market dynamics of the Healthcare industry and provides historic data, present market trends, environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the allied industry. Furthermore, this market research report presents thorough summary of the market where it finds out industry trends, determines brand awareness and influence, gives industry insights and offers competitive intelligence. While forming this industry analysis report, systematic gathering and analysis of information about individuals or organisations has been conducted through social and opinion research. With this Long Term Care Software report, a strong organization can be constructed and better decisions can be made that take business towards the great level of success.



Global Long Term Care Software Market is expected to grow with a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increase in healthcare expenditure and rising need to lower healthcare costs.



Market Definition: Global Long Term Care Software Market:



Long term care software is the technological service/solution that is used for meeting the clinical and non-clinical needs of patients and healthcare providers in hospitals, home care, nursing facilities and various other healthcare providing areas. These services provide ease of operations and better effectiveness in providing the healthcare facilities, thereby reducing healthcare costs and achieving efficiency.



Long Term Care Software Market Drivers:



Increasing number of chronically ill patients which has been a result of increasing geriatric population; this factor is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Lack of the skilled staff and professionals for the provision of proper healthcare services is expected to drive the market growth



Long Term Care Software Market Restraints:



Lack in adoption and persistence to stick with traditional methods of providing healthcare services and solutions is expected to restrain the market growth

Requirement of large capital funding for installation and maintenance of this service; this factor is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth



Segmentation: Global Long Term Care Software Market:



Long Term Care Software Market : By Product



Clinical Software

Non-Clinical Solutions



Long Term Care Software Market : By Deployment Type



Web-Based

On-Premise

Cloud-Based



Long Term Care Software Market : By End-User



Home Care Agencies

Hospice Care Facilities

Nursing Homes & Assisted Care



Long Term Care Software Market : By Geography



North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa



Key Developments in the Market:



In November 2018, ResMed announced that they had completed the USD 750 million acquisition of MatrixCare. This acquisition will complement and enhance the current services portfolio of ResMed for SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) for out-of-hospital patients.

In June 2018, McKesson Corporation announced that they had completed the acquisition of Medical Specialties Distributors for USD 800 million. This acquisition will help in McKesson Corporation in providing enhanced products and services to an even larger consumer base.



Competitive Analysis:



Global long term care software market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of long term care software market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.



Primary Respondents:



Demand Side: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.



Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.



The report covers exhaustive analysis on:



Long Term Care Software Market Segments

Long Term Care Software Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size

Long Term Care Software Market Size & Forecast

Neuraminidase inhibitor Agents Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Long Term Care Software Market Drivers and Restraints



