Long-Term Evolution Infrastructure Market in the APAC Region 2011-2015: MarketResearchReports.Biz

TechNavio's analysts forecast the Long-term Evolution Infrastructure market in the APAC region to grow at a CAGR of 72.58 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing demand for revenue-increasing technologies from mobile operators. The Long-term Evolution Infrastructure market in the APAC region has also been witnessing an increase in time-division duplexing trials. However, the presence of Worldwide Interoperability for Microwave Access (WiMAX) technology could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the Long-term Evolution Infrastructure Market in the APAC Region 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report focuses on the APAC region; it also covers the Long-term Evolution Infrastructure market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include Huawei Technology Co. Ltd., ZTE Corp., Ericsson Inc., Nokia Siemens Networks B.V. (NSN) and Alcatel-Lucent SA. The other vendors included in the report are NEC Corp. and Fujitsu.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2015 and at what rate will it grow?

What key trends is this market subject to?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the opportunities and threats faced by each of these key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



