Long Term Evolution (LTE) Market in the US to Grow at a CAGR of 45.65% Till 2016

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/17/2013 -- Long Term Evolution (LTE) market in the US to grow at a CAGR of 45.65 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increased competition among network operators. The market has also been witnessing increased investment from AT&T Corp. However, pricing issues could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



View Full Report With TOC@ http://www.researchmoz.us/lte-market-in-us-2012-2016-report.html



LTE Market in the US 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the LTE market in the US landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space include Alcatel-Lucent, Ericsson Inc., and Nokia Siemens Networks. The network operators domination this space include AT and T Inc. and Verizon Wireless Inc.



The other vendors mentioned in this report are Airspan Networks Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Datan Mobile Communications Equipment Company Ltd., Fujitsu Ltd., Genband Inc., HP Co., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., NEC Corp., NewNet Communication Technologies, Nortel Networks Corp., Proxim Wireless Corp., Redline Communications, Samsung Group., UTStarcom Inc., and ZTE Corp.



Browse Related Reports@ http://www.researchmoz.us/telecommunications-market-reports-95.html



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and at what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



Related Reports



LTE Business Strategy 2013

(http://www.researchmoz.us/lte-business-strategy-2013-report.html)



This report is must-reading for anyone engaged in business planning aspects of LTE deployment and operations. This report provides a global and regional LTE status assessment as well as LTE strategies including application analysis, application roadmap, vision for the future of LTE, and more. The Summary and Recommendations section provides guidance for network operators, content providers, application developers, infrastructure providers, and wireless device providers. Customers interested in this report will also be interested in the even more comprehensive report LTE Strategy 2013 - 2018.



LTE Strategy 2013 - 2018

(http://www.researchmoz.us/lte-strategy-2013-2018-report.html)



Migrating cellular networks to fourth generation (4G) via the Long Term Evolution (LTE) standard and other supporting technologies is a monumental effort. Beyond the obvious radio planning and engineering is a huge effort in the areas of application planning, business operations planning, and technical planning. Developing effective strategies for success with LTE is key to the successful commercialization of 4G for all mobile network operators. LTE will usher in a new world of opportunities and challenges for every industry constituent including everything from new business models and industry participants to operational support systems for improved quality of service and user experience.



About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz ( http://www.researchmoz.us/ ) is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports. Our market research databases integrate statistics with analysis from global, regional, country and company perspectives. We provide the market context, competitor insight and future trends needed for strategic planning.



For More Information Kindly Contact:

Email: sales@researchmoz.us

Browse Blog@ http://industryresearchnews.blogspot.com/