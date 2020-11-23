Long-Term Impacts of COVID-19 on Recovery with Landmark Recovery on the VoiceAmerica Health & Wellness Channel

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/23/2020 -- VoiceAmerica, the leader in online media broadcasting and the largest producer and distributor of live internet talk radio, announced the newest podcast episode by Landmark Recovery, "Long-Term Impacts of COVID-19 On Recovery", with host Zach Crouch, and guests Dr. Harvey Kaufman and Sarah Fletcher. The episode played live on November 24th and can be heard on-demand at Landmark Recovery Radio.



Host Zach Crouch is joined by Dr. Harvey Kaufman and Sarah Fletcher. Dr. Harvey Kaufman is the Senior Medical Director at Quest Diagnostics. Today he joins Zach to discuss the notable findings from his recent survey on addiction and the pandemic, and what long-term impacts we can expect from the pandemic. Sarah Fletcher is a Licensed Addiction Counselor; she discusses how virtual sessions have impacted mental health as well as addiction services. She also talks about how individuals can provide themselves with self-care during the pandemic.



About Landmark Recovery

Landmark Recovery offers individualized treatment, including detox, inpatient drug and alcohol rehab, intensive outpatient, and alumni programming to address addiction. Landmark has drug and alcohol rehabilitation centers in Carmel, Louisville, Oklahoma City and Lexington, OK. Their sister company, Praxis by Landmark Recovery, is based in Louisville, Kentucky and serves the Medicaid population. If you or a loved one need help with drug or alcohol recovery, call 866-504-8545 or visit Landmark Recovery .



