Long-Term NASDAQ:BZ Investor Notice: Investigation Announced for over Possible Wrongdoing at Kanzhun Limited Announced

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2021 -- Certain directors of Kanzhun Limited are under investigation concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



Investors who are current long term investors in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ: BZ) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for investors in NASDAQ: BZ stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Kanzhun Limited over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NASDAQ: BZ stocks, concerns whether certain Kanzhun Limited directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Kanzhun would face an imminent cybersecurity review by the Cyberspace Administration of China (the "CAC"), that the CAC would require Kanzhun to suspend new user registration on its BOSS Zhipin app, that Kanzhun needed to "to conduct a comprehensive examination of cybersecurity risks", that Kanzhun needed to "enhance its cybersecurity awareness and technology capabilities", and that as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.



Those who purchased shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ: BZ) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



