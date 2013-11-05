Long Term Payday Loans Launched to Advance More Cash to Consumers

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/05/2013 -- Persons with regular monthly earnings now have an easy way of accessing bigger amounts of cash after epersoanlloansforbadcredit.com introduced this offer. This will be carrying up to $10,000 where successful borrowers will be having such in their checking accounts within 24 hours. One can also submit an inquiry for amounts lower that the set maximum limit and processing of these will even be faster.



Applicants will be following the normal application procedure when going for long term payday loans where they will first be completing an online inquiry form. They will be spending only a couple of minutes in doing so and reviewing the application forms will be instant. This comparison site will be providing consumers with multiple quotes which they will be checking out for the best offer.



The company has greatly enhanced transparency where all features on the various offers will be presented in full including interest rates, payment schedules, terms and any fees where these will be charged. These are now the features that a consumer will be looking at to decide on the best quote. One should freely do this since all the lenders will be issuing no obligation offers and these will be available for free.



Since these are payday loans, they will be processed without security and there will be no rejections due to low credit ratings. Instead, the lenders will be making approvals depending on whether one submits verifiable details relating to monthly earnings. However, there are minor requirements on these long term payday loans where consumers should have checking accounts and not less than 18 years of age.



Towards the end of his statement, the company’s spokesperson said that, “If you make regular monthly earnings and are able to proof so, there’s really no reason why you should be struggling to obtain credit financing. Simply visit our site, complete the brief application form and the funds will hit your checking account within a very short time. We will not verify your credit rating and your will not be required to offer security.”



About epersonalloansforbadcredit.com

The company is in the lending market for the third year now where it has been providing consumers with very easy and convenient financing solutions. It relies on a network of lenders that consists of a huge number of them and this makes it possible to efficiently handle even numerous applications that are submitted simultaneously. Long term payday loans are now available from the site and one can now apply for these at www.epersonalloansforbadcredit.com