Long-Term Rental in Old Port Montreal at Les Etoiles Offers World-Class Amenities

Quebec, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/03/2013 -- A long-term rental in Old Port Montreal at Les Etoiles affords professionals and families incomparable luxury and world-class amenities. Historic Old Montreal, known for its European flair, centuries old architecture, cobblestone streets and distinctive restaurants and galleries, makes the perfect backdrop for these tastefully designed apartments featuring every modern convenience.



Les Etoiles’ central location makes it ideal for professionals or those who want to take in everything Montreal has to offer culturally and seek a rent apartment Montreal. With the Convention centre, World Trade centre, Place Bonaventure and stock exchange nearby, Les Etoiles luxury rental in Old Port Montreal is perfectly situated for a corporate venture. Recognized as the cultural capital of Canada, Montreal boasts an abundance of historic and entertainment attractions. Just blocks north is the Quartier des Spectacles, Montreal’s entertainment district, so tenants are only steps away from exclusive shopping, theatres and festivals.



For those who want a furnished condominium Montreal’s Les Etoiles units are comfortably appointed and have all stainless steel appliances in their purposefully designed kitchens. Oversized windows flood living spaces with light and electric fireplaces set a cozy and comfortable atmosphere. All feature laundry rooms with washers and dryers. Les Etoiles has on-site security and tenants have 24-hour interior access to the Embassy Suites Hotel amenities including the bar, restaurant and gym. Those requiring it can request indoor parking. Transportation is easy too. Its location is linked to the Ville-Marie Autoroute, the subway, train and a short drive to the Pierre Elliot Trudeau International Airport.



Right now, rates at Les Etoiles condos downtown Montreal make it even more attractive. A one-bedroom apartment rental in Old Montreal is 1288 dollars per month and a two-bedroom is 2388 dollars per month including hot water. Les Etoiles, at the gateway of Canada’s cosmopolitan gem, offers the city at its finest. It’s the best option for a long or short term rental Montreal style.



About Les Etoiles

Located in the historic district of Old Montreal, tenants of Les Etoiles are never far from the best the city has to offer. Located on the top ten floors of the Embassy Suites Hotel by Hilton, all units are fully furnished, tastefully decorated and appointed with modern amenities. All that’s left for tenants to do is move in and enjoy Montreal at its finest. Les Etoiles is run by Aquilini Investment, a private family business with real estate holdings in most major cities across Canada. For more information, visit: http://www.lesetoiles.ca