Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2013 -- Diet Doc does not offer a fad diet, but rather has been dedicated to designing diet plans that promote fast weight loss, while teaching each patient to manage and maintain a healthy weight balance for the long term. Many diet companies sell a “diet” that consists of a list of acceptable foods, sending the dieter on their way to make fast weight loss happen. Diet Doc is different. The experts go the extra mile to assure that the patient, not only loses excess weight safely and rapidly, but continues to make eating healthy a staple in their lives, assuring long term weight management.



Making the decision to improve health, whether it be to quit smoking, dispose of an unhealthy habit, or lose unwanted excess weight requires commitment, strength, a strong support team and honesty to oneself. Diet Doc has developed a team of passionate and supportive experts that will guide and encourage each patient to stay true to themselves and their commitment to improve their physical and mental wellbeing with long term weight loss programs.



Patients that desire long term weight loss must first complete a medical history evaluation. This is followed by a consultation with a board certified physician. Because the company’s goal is to provide the safest possible hCG diet plans not just to a select few, but to everyone that needs to lose unhealthy fat, Diet Doc utilizes the latest technology. Patients are not required to travel to and from fast weight loss clinics in Orlando and can take the first step to healthy living from the comfort of their own living room simply by dialing the phone or logging onto the computer.



Qualified long term weight loss program patients will work with certified nutritionists to devise diet meal plans that are compatible with any medical issues, while fitting comfortably into each patient’s lifestyle. By incorporating a wide range of delicious and healthy food choices, patients maintain interest while the fast weight loss provides motivation to continue to follow the long term weight loss programs.



100% pure prescription hCG will be added to the diet regimen, is administered under medical guidance, and is available in three convenient, easy to use forms. While most patients prefer painless injectable prescription hCG solution due to its ability to promote more fast weight loss while preventing muscle loss, naturally suppressing the appetite and enhancing energy, many others may prefer prescription hCG tablets or oral hCG drops. Regardless of the prescription hCG method, patients that follow the long term weight loss programs will very rapidly notice the loss of pounds and inches with no side effects.



In addition to the personally designed, long term hCG diet plans and 100% pure prescription hCG, a delicious selection of diet foods and snacks are available, as well as an impressive collection of prescription and non-prescription vitamin and mineral supplements and prescription diet pills. These long term weight loss medications cannot be found on store shelves and are available to qualified patients by prescription only.



Because support is crucial for successful long term weight loss, Diet Doc’s team of dedicated professionals are available via phone or email 6 days per week and eager to offer unlimited support, guidance and encouragement before, during and for up to one full year after the last ounce of excess fat has disappeared. This level of commitment, dedication and service is unparalleled by competitors and has made Diet Doc the most trusted and reliable long term weight loss program in the country.



Diet Doc encourages those that are struggling to lose as little as 10 pounds to those that must lose 100 pounds or more to make the life changing decision to improve health, both physically and mentally, by calling the experts today to schedule a free and confidential consultation.



Diet Doc Contact Information:

San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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