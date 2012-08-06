Long Time Collectors Find Joy and Profit in Amazing Collection of Miniatures

Strongsville, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/06/2012 -- Oh the joy of collecting! Many collectors have discovered the pleasure, companionship and appreciation of collecting miniatures. People have found many things to collect over the years, but a favorite for some collectors are the miniature figurine collection by Artist and Sculptor, Randall Zadar of Zadar Studios



The miniature figurines Randall Zadar produces are so different and amazing. All made using Lost Wax Casting . They are all hand sculpted , hot-cast in solid foundry bronze, then hand-painted, signed, sealed and numbered in Randall’s Studio in Strongsville, Ohio. Currently the limited editions are only 75 pieces, so the work has never been over produced.



The intricate carving and detail along with the outstanding painting in oils is unsurpassed by any other artist working in bronze miniature figurines today. Collectors truly love this work and anxiously wait for the next new release thinking the work just cannot get any better, but it does!! The subject of the miniature figurines encompasses many themes, so there is always something new and different. Whether one wishes to collect Zadar miniature figurines for their dollhouse settings or to display in a dome as a collection, this art is guaranteed to amaze you and bring you joy whenever you gaze at them.



The miniature bronze figurines vary in size from about 1 inch to 3/8 inch in height, so the work is suitable for all scales for a dollhouse project. Though most have never collected as an investment many collectors like knowing that this work is never discounted and appreciates in value as the editions sell out and the figurines are no longer available. Older figurines now sell for 5-6 times their original issue price; that is if one could find any being offered for sale as rarely do collectors part with any of the Zadar miniature figurines. So finding one for sale is very exciting. There are now 200 pieces in the collection so trying to get them all is a big challenge, but some are trying.



Zadar Studios offers a reserve collector program so if you become a “must have” type of collector like many are, you would want to be assigned a reserve number so all your figurines would carry the same serial number. The reserve program has other perks in addition to your personal number; probably the one collectors like best is that from time to time Randall will do a figurine that is exclusive for the reserve collectors only! So if you have caught the enthusiasm and want to know more, visit the studio website at http://www.zadarstudios.com and to order current figurine, please visit: http://www.shoaltscollectibles.com



Randall has recently released three new pieces that can be seen on YouTube. “Street Artist” is an extremely detailed piece featuring an Artist working. “Miss Lexie” is a beautiful miniature figurine named after the sculptor’s daughter. “Merry Christmas” is a fun figurine perfect for the Christmas season and Summer Breeze is a nice summer looking piece. Try giving a Zadar Miniature as a gift; you will be giving something amazing. For the Fine Art Collector who has everything, there is one complete collection for sale, number one through 200. You will never find all the pieces together in one place offered like this.



