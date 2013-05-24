Long Trailer and Body Affirms Magline Ramps as a Quality Product

Standish, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/24/2013 -- Magline has been making lightweight, quality aluminum ramps for over 40 years. Magline is the world’s leading manufacturer of route distribution solutions. As the industry leader in ramps, they are a committed partner in helping businesses with transporting and material handling. Magline can work with industry leaders to develop the right solutions that fit unique distribution needs.



Long Trailer and Body has served South Carolina and surrounding areas for over half a century. The company is a local sales, service and repair shop for commercial trailers and truck bodies. Truck body and related equipment manufacturers, which traditionally have sold only through distributors in local areas.



Karen Mullinnix at Long Trailer commented, “Magline is a great product and we use them when we need their products. Long Trailer and Body uses and sells just the Magline products due to their quality. Magline is priced competitively and has great delivery time.”



About Magline, Inc.

Magline, Inc. (http://magliner.com) manufactures a complete line of innovative lightweight route distribution solutions under the Magliner brand. Magliner solutions are used in the beer, soft drink, food service, parcel delivery, home healthcare, and other distribution industries. Magline also offers implementation consulting and solutions for reducing service times and eliminating waste during deliveries. Magline, the manufacturer of the innovative CooLift Delivery System, allows distributors to deliver more product in less time, combining an easily maneuverable and high capacity hydraulic lifting truck with integrated plastic “half” pallets for improved safety and efficiency.



Magline continues to lead the industry in manufacturing hand trucks. The innovative designs of two-wheel hand trucks, convertible hand trucks, bulk delivery trucks, special application trucks, and ramps are durable and enhance workplace safety. Magline is a proud Association member of The National Beer Wholesalers Association, The International Foodservice Distributors Association, and Material Handling Equipment Distributors Association. Follow Magline on Twitter at @MaglineInc.



