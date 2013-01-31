Long Ways from Home: Powerful Novel by Ralph Carl Cannon Proves Importance of Friendship, Faith and Love.

Akron, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/31/2013 -- The 1950s spawned turbulent years in the history of the United States. As African Americans migrated from Mississippi to Northern States in the hope of a better life, many encountered tragedy, loss and a shattering of both their lives and their emotions.



In ‘Long Ways from Home’, author Ralph Carl Cannon captures a microcosm of this period and proves that picking up the pieces of a shattered life isn’t as hard as it first may seem.



Synopsis:



Long Ways from Home is a touching and moving story of friendship, faith and love. It’s a story of tragedy and healing; of angels and belief.



The story tells of the relationship between four families, focusing primarily on the friendship of the wives. It tells of a tragedy, the effect it has on them all and, through his angels, God’s answer to that tragedy. Through this terrible tragedy, God shows the importance of real friends and that true love never dies. Most importantly, the story shows us that God is a gracious God and that prayers are answered, if you just believe.



The story takes place in the 1950’s during the time of the migration north by African-Americans from Mississippi to places like Ohio, Michigan and Chicago. The main character, Mary Alice Graves and her family are among those going north for job and educational opportunities. A colourful cast of characters come into their lives along the way. There is Johnnie B, a gambler from Chicago, exiled in Mississippi. In Mississippi he is protected by the very people who are a threat to African-Americans in the south. Then there is Charlie, an army veteran and family friend who comes to realize that he is blessed and becomes a blessing to them all. All is well until tragedy strikes in Ohio. It is a tragedy of such great magnitude that only the grace of God can see them through it.



Long Ways from Home is a story that tells of the awesome power of prayer and how it can bring us all through a time of suffering.



As the author explains, his book fuses fact and fiction to offer the reader a unique insight into one of America’s most culture-driven social uprisings.



“My story offers people of all races an insight into African-American Christian life during the 1950s. More importantly, it shows that the broken pieces of a life shattered by tragedy can be made whole again,” says Cannon.



He continues, “Each of us has or will experience the loss of a spouse, a child, a loved one or a friend, but God always gives more than he takes. The story shows that through loss and through our suffering, God makes us stronger and wiser than we were before.”



While the 1950s was a life-changing decade for many African American families, Cannon believes that the faith they shared ultimately brought the entire country closer together.



“The book shows that it is so important to live by faith and to know that we are not alone in this life. When troubles come, and they will, have faith. In the midst of tragedy, when your heart is heavy, know there is a God and he does answer prayers,” he adds.



About Ralph Carl Cannon

Ralph Carl Cannon was born and raised in Akron, Ohio where he currently resides. He studied creative writing and business at the University of Akron. Long Ways from Home is his debut novel. He is currently working on his second novel and a collection of short stories.